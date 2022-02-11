Love comes in different shapes and sizes – from friendship, to romance, to self-love, and everything in between.

No matter what your love life looks like this season, you’re sure to find the best Nollywood movies in our selection that gives you a memorable valentine’s day experience.

See our selections below:

2 weeks in Lagos

A businessman returns home to Nigeria and falls in love with a friend’s sister despite his family’s plan for him to marry a politician’s daughter.

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel

A disenchanted chef tries to help her parents restore their falling hotel but cooks up feelings for an investor with his sights set on the property.

Dear Affy

An engaged couple hit a number of speed bumps on their road to matrimony including major career complications and questions of fidelity.

Tango with me

A newly married couple journeys through self-discovery and healing while dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic event on their wedding night.

Kasanova

After losing his wife, a single father indulges in flimsy flings until he meets his son’s music teacher, who imparts a few lessons on love.

Special Jollof

After her happy life is upended, a journalist goes undercover at a Nigerian restaurant to expose undocumented immigrants –until love strikes.

The Bridge

A Yoruba prince and a young lady from a prominent Igbo family face tribal prejudice and parental pressure when they secretly wed.

Namaste Wahala

An interracial romance hits humorous and heart-wrenching hiccups as the couple’s parents fight tooth and nail against their relationship.

Flower Girl

When a young florist who’s long dreamed of her wedding day gets dumped by her boyfriend, she sets out to win him back with help from a handsome actor.

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

Determined to marry before she turns 30, a woman tries to change her impulsive ways and do whatever it takes to win back the boyfriend who left her.

Small Chops

When a business mogul hires an exotic dancer for a weekend of entertainment, it quickly morphs into a messy situation full of misunderstanding.

Fine Wine

After falling for a woman much younger than him, a wealthy man must confront the social stigma around age gap romances.

Hire a woman

An uptight man attempts to make his ex-girlfriend jealous when he pays his co-worker to act as his lover at a university reunion.

She is

Under pressure from her family and friends to settle down, a successful and single woman searches for the right partner, refusing to settle for less.

Love is War

An adoring couple elects to test the strength of their marriage when they run against each other for the office of the state governor.

The Eve

At an epic beach party thrown by his buddies, a groom-to-be meets a lovely stranger who makes him rethink the meaning of life and true love.

When Love Happens

Fed up with coordinating weddings for everyone else, unlucky-in-love event planner Mo turns to the internet to see if she can find her own Mr. Right

Ayamma

An engaged prince dreams of a beautiful, singing maiden and is then shocked to come across a woman who looks and sounds exactly like her.

It’s Her Day

After a man promises his fiance a dream wedding, he must keep up with her outrageous requests to have the most lavish ceremony possible.

Cold Feet

At a resort getaway, the fate of two couples collides when a wife unexpectedly runs into an old flame as he hesitates to propose to his girlfriend.

Phone swap

A fashion designer and an arrogant businessman reluctantly try to help each other accidentally swap phones in the airport.

The Wedding Party

As their big day arrives, a couple’s lavish wedding plans turn into a nightmare of exes, fighting parents, and uninvited guests.

Tenant of the house

A driven politician looks to settle a long-standing crisis amid corruption, romance, and personal agendas.

Finding Hubby

Oyin and her two close friends are on the hunt for husbands, but find that they must grapple with their own expectations as they look for love.

A man for the weekend

A career-focused woman convinces a colleague to pose as her boyfriend for a family visit and must face a meddling mum and some unexpected feelings.

Lara and the beat

When their glamorous lifestyle comes to a screeching halt, two sisters try to rebuild their fortunes through music and enterprise.