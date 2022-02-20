.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has revisited and provided food and non-food items to thousands of Internally Displaced Person IDPs who were affected by fire incident which killed one person, several others injured, with makeshift houses razed down Thursday last week at Muna Elbdawi camp in Borno state.

The quick provision of the relief items was sequel to the approval made by the Director-General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib to fast track the routine/monthly food distribution in Borno state.

Flagging off the routine monthly distribution on Sunday at Muna Elbadawy IDP camp, being the first to benefit following the incident, North-East Zonal Coordinator, Usman Mohammad led his team sympathizing with the victims and promised that NEMA will continue to offer them humanitarian assistance at all times.

He said each household is to receive a ration compromising 10kg of rice, beans, maize, a gallon of vegetable oil, tomato paste and other varieties of condiments.

The federal government through NEMA, according to Mohammad has been supporting the Borno State Government with monthly/routine food distribution for 35,000 households of IDPs living in camps, host and resettled communities in the state.

“We are here to sympathize with you over the fire incident that erupted last week in this camp, we pray for God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the deceased, and also quick recovery for the injured ones.

“NEMA under the leadership of the Director-General, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib will continue to give its maximum support and assistance to bettering the lives of IDPs in the state”. He stated.