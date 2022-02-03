.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Network of Civil Society Organisations in Borno State (NECSOB, and umbrella body of all registered Civil Society Organisations, CSOs with over 200 registered members have expressed shock over its non-inclusion into the Presidential Committee for Repatriation and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the northeast.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated the high powered committee headed by the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed in Abuja with a mandate to ensure the safe return of all IDPs back to their ancestral homes in the region.

But reacting, the Executive Director of NECSON, Comrade Bulama Abiso, while delivering his address at the maiden Congress Meeting of the network which took place at the Auditorium Hall, Borno State University in Maiduguri on Thursday said, “in as much as they commend the federal government for inaugurating the committee, it is however not out of place to include some members of the CSOs based in the region who have been mingling with the IDPs for many years ago.

“NECSOB wants to use this medium to appreciate the federal government for inaugurating the Committee, but it is unfortunate that none of our member(s) who have been with these IDPs in the struggle is included in the committee.

“We want to make an appeal to the federal government to reconsider formation of the Committee to ensure all stakeholders especially CSOs form part of the committee,” Abiso said.

He added that NECSOB had been in existence for the past 8 years and had so far played several roles in coordinating, uniting and uplifting the activities of Community-Based Organisations, CBOs to a greater height in the state.

Abiso further said, the network which has been the voice of the voiceless, largely played a vital role to bring about stability and mutual understanding on issues faced by the people at the grassroots, as well, amplifying their needs and yearnings to the appropriate quarters for redress.

He also commends the Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum, United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, especially the Head of Sub Mission office in Maiduguri, Mr Peter Ridley, other development partners, security agencies, traditional and religious groups for their unflinching support and cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the region.

In his keynote address, the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Hon Umar Kadafur who was the Special Guest, said, the role of CSOs in any democratic setting cannot be overemphasized.

Represented by Commissioner, Ministry of Intergovernmental Affairs and Special Duties, Engr Kabir Wanori, Kadafur congratulated the new Excos and enjoined them to come out with new workable ideas that would complement efforts of the present administration address most of the socio-economic challenges facing the state.

While assuring full government’s support and cooperation, the Deputy Governor also urged the network to embark on a massive campaign to enlighten the younger ones on the dangers of consuming hard/narcotic drugs which are prevalent amongst youths in the state.

The occasion was attended by the Vice-Chancellor, Borno State University, Professor Kyari Sandabe who was the Chief Host, Mr Peter Ridley of the UNDP and Head of submission office in Maiduguri, Commissioners of Youths and Sports, Religious Affairs, Poverty Alleviation, Hons Saina Buba, Abatcha Ngala and Nuhu Clerk among other dignitaries.

