By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, has called for concerted efforts at stemming employment crisis and skills mismatch in Nigeria especially among the youths.

The umbrella body for employers in the country, spoke in Lagos at its 2022 Job, Career and Employability Fair, with the theme: Promoting Employability, Skills Development and Decent Work, in partnership with no fewer than 20 companies.

In his opening remarks, President of NECA, Taiwo Adeniyi, said the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the employment crisis in the country which the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, put at 33.3 per cent as at the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to him: “For us at NECA, rather than complain about the challenges, we have decided to contribute our quota through the support of our member companies and other platforms to continue to create platforms that will help our teeming youths to be gainfully employed while at the same time, contribute to the growth and development of organised businesses.”

He noted that the job fair was among the series of intevenetions by Organised Private Sector of Nigeria, OPSN in promoting and creating employment, adding that to ensure maximum impact and greater spread, the job fair would also be held at Abuja, Port Harcourt and Enugu before the end of the year.

Speaking at the NECA event, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, represented by Lagos State Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Nnamdi Enuah, insisted that bridging the skills gap had been of concern to the government because skills mismatch was a major cause of the employment crisis in the country.

“But on realising this situation, the government has inaugurated the skills council under the chairmanship of His Excellency, the Vice- President, Yemi Osinbajo to retool the Technical, Vocational Education training, the Digital Skills Entrepreneurship, etc in order to create jobs,” Enuah said while delivering his keynote speech.

“It might interest you to know that our population of 200 million people has about 65 per cent young persons, out of which young girls account for 40 per cent.

“So there is an urgent need to give them not just education but also one vocational training or the other.

“The country’s current unemployment rate is producing devastating consequences such as rising criminality, exodus of skilled and unskilled workforce and worsening poverty.

“And the rate is projected to increase further by seven percentage points to 40 per cent by the end of 2021, according to the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, PEAC.

Also at the NECAs, the Human Resource Manager of Nestle Food PLC, Shakiru Lawal, among others, said: “This year’s theme aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal eight that talks about promoting sustained, inclusive economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all by the year 2030.”

Vanguard News