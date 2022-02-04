By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) has aligned with the Presidential Spokesman , Femi Adesina over his remarks on the forensic audit report of the NDDC.

It alleged that billions of Naira invested over the last 20 years ended in the pockets of a privileged few than the Niger Delta region such funds was meant for.

Dr. Jibril Tafida, National Coordinator of the group, said the stance of the Federal Government on the reforms that led to the emergence of the NDDC Forensic Audit was them, as a volunteer group, highly commendable.

“We therefore declare our unconditional support for the truth as captured by the statement of Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina,” the group said.

The group said it supported the facts that hundreds of billions of Naira invested over the last 20 years ended in the pockets of a privileged few than the Niger Delta region such funds were meant for.

“That no sane Nigerian leader, much less President Buhari, who has never hidden his disdain for corruption and corrupt public office holder would tolerate the kind of massive thievery done at the NDDC for more than two decades.”

“That it is worst that national sabotage that signboards of fictitious contracts would be erected, while the funds earmarked for such projects are unaccounted for.

We are also aware that the desperate moves by forces to try to frustrate the Forensic Audit have failed because there is a supportive spirit by millions of Nigerians on the need to expose national saboteurs, especially the so-called NDDC contractors. Like the presidential spokesman rightly pointed out, the iron-will of the President is beyond evil machinations of a privileged few, masquerading as contractors.”

“We also share the view that the NDDC matter symbolizes one of the treacherous acts of some unpatriotic elements in our midst that require the kind of action the Federal Government has taken, by of Forensic Audit.”

“We also join presidential spokesman Adesina to keep on praying, that by 2023 Buhari’s successor would consolidate on accountability, especially the type exemplified by President Muhammadu Buhari and Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio.

We are hopeful that in the near future, Nigerians will make a wise decision by electing the right person, someone like the driver of transformation in Niger Delta, Senator Akpabio, to continue from where PMB stops,” the group said.