By Haruna Aliyu

The National president of National Council of Women Societies NCWS, Dr Gloria Laraba Shoda, has called on Buhari led government to increase the number of women in government.

Shoda made the call in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday during the affirmation of new executives of the National Council Kebbi state chapter.

According to her the number of women in government positions indicated that , the female gender are not adequately represented at the National level “I know mr president will say he gave us finance, humanitarian and women affairs that’s not enough considering our numbers and capabilities to lead in various capacities”, she said.

She explained that, the percentage of women in government is just about 6% while in other African nations like Uganda they have about 60% representations, noting that Nigeria’s own is poor. “There is need to bring more women on board in order to fill the gender gap”.

She added that, the Council expects Buhari to do that before he leaves office. She charged women to use their large numbers to contribute to peace building and progress of the country instead of gossiping.

While urging women across the country to partake in politics she lauded women who declared interest to seek presidential seats and post in politics.

Dr Gloria Laraba Shoda, however, administered the oath of office to 15 new executives who will stir the boat of the council for five years in Kebbi state.