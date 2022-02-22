By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the Benin Zone of Neo Black Movement (MBM) has congratulated the Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, on the return of two looted Benin artifacts; a cockerel (Okpa) and Uhunwun-alao (Head of Oba) by the Jesus College of the University of Cambridge and University of Aberdeen, Scotland to the Oba of Benin.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of NBM in the zone, Moses Idahosa, the group also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that the artifacts were returned to the palace of the Oba of Benin where they were looted.

It said: “No doubt, the arrival of the two artifacts is not only historic and symbolic but has also further expanded the splendor of other artifacts in the palace, and we pray for the urgent return of over 10, 000 other Benin looted artifacts currently domiciled in over 145 Museums across Europe and the US.

“We call on other institutions and authorities holding unto other looted Benin artifacts to emulate the kind and noble gesture of Jesuit College of Cambridge University, and the University of Aberdeen, Scotland and return Benin artifacts in their possession, as it will be a de-service to the black-race and humanity at large if the artifacts are not returned to the Oba Palace, their original abode.

The Zonal PRO averred that the Benin artifacts transcend beyond mere artworks, as they are symbols of traditional heritage of the Great Benin Kingdom which must not be allowed to be domiciled outside the palace of the Oba.