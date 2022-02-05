NBA Africa and Hennessy celebrated their partnership with the launch of the first basketball floating court on the continent when NBA Crossover tipped off at Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge in Lagos, Nigeria last night. The floating court will be on display for the next two days, until the Crossover concludes at Lagos’ Landmark Beach this weekend.

The event was hosted by media personality and entertainer Jimmie Akinsola, and was attended by Nigerian artists, members of the media, former WNBA and NBA players – 2003 WNBA Champion Astou Ndiaye (Senegal), 2015 AfroBasket Champion and former NBA player Olumide Oyedeji, and Wakanow CEO and former NBA player Obinna Ekezie – as well as NBA Africa and Hennessy leadership, including NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams, NBA Africa Vice President & Country Head Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu, Hennessy Global Project Manager Jean Baptiste Descours and Hennessy General Manager Nigeria Sebastien Chouen.

Upon arrival, the guests were shuttled to the floating court where they played basketball, interacted with former WNBA and NBA players, and enjoyed urban art by Osa Seven and a special performance by award-winning musician Mayorkun.

“It’s the first activation that we have done in Lagos with our partners from Hennessy, and we wanted to bring to Lagos the spirit and the energy of the NBA and in what better place do it than right here, in the middle of this iconic passage, right next to the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge,” said NBA Africa CEO, Victor Williams.

This Saturday, Hennessy will be the Presenting Partner of a celebrity basketball game at Landmark Beach Front featuring Nigerian artists, performers and media personalities. Next week, NBA Africa and Hennessy will also donate a basketball court to the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency at Ikorodu Recreational Park as part of their and Lagos State’s commitment to providing people in the state with access to sport.

Vanguard News Nigeria