By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

The Nigeria Navy on Friday disclosed that it has destroyed at least six camps used by various notorious kidnap gangs while rescuing several victims who were abducted in Cross River state.

They also warned criminals in the state especially those operating on the waterways to leave while they can, adding that the Navy will deal ruthlessly with anyone perpetrating any form of criminality within their area of operations.

Speaking during his handing over ceremony, the outgoing Commander Nigeria Navy Ship Victory ,NNSV, Calabar , Commodore Chiedozie Okehie said they destroyed six camps used by notorious kidnappers while rescuing several victims.

Okehie who served as Commander for nine months (resumed duty on April 1 ,2021) stated that they carried out various kinetic operations involving several clearance of sea robbers ,kidnappers, militants and illegal oil bunkering sites.

His words: “During the period under my Command, NNS VICTORY made some modest achievements touching across the deliverables as contained in the Chief of Naval Staff Strategic Directives.

“In this regard, NNS VICTORY as one of the Type A Operations Base, played a critical role in ensuring sustained presence and ensuring credible deterrence within its designated Maritime Area of Operations.

“In addition, the Base conducted kinetic operations involving several clearance operations against sea robbers/kidnappers and militants.

“In this regard, it is worthy of note that the base destroyed 6 camps which led to the release of some kidnapped victims, recovery of weapons and other valuable items.

“Furthermore, the Base made significant efforts in curbing smuggling and illegal bunkering activities. Notably, NNS VICTORY patrol team arrested a wooden boat laden with 1209 foreign parboiled rice on 11 September 21 valued at over Thirty Six Million Two Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira (N36,270,000).

“Indeed I consider it a rare privilege by God’s divine favour to have had a most rewarding and successful command for all we have collectively achieved under my tenure,” Okehie said .

On his part ,the new Commander NNS VICTORY, Commodore Ifeanyi Okpala warned criminals especially sea robbers , kidnappers, militants operating within the Calabar water ways and beyond to steer clear as they would be ruthlessly dealt with.

