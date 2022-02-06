“If elected as the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, I will ensure the addition of over five million youths to the party”, said Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, APC National Youth Leader aspirant.

Obidike made the promise in Daura, Kastina state, during the turbaning ceremony of Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, the Honorable Minister of Transportation as the ‘Dan Amanar Daura’ (Trusted Son of Daura Emirate) by the Emir of Daura, HRH Faruk Umar Faruk.

He said he is pleased with the recent development in the party all of which demonstrated the wisdom, willingness and objectivity of the party’s National leadership to truly deliver a better and transformed APC to the next generational leadership.

He said that Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s National Reconciliation Committee can be generously appraised for their commitment at mitigating major indifferences amongst state party stalwarts. Their over 90% success and report submission on the 31st of last month (January) proved that the fruits of Gov. Mai Mala Buni’s administration to unify the APC was never in vain.

According to Obidike, the recent inauguration of APC State Chairmen ahead of the National Convention, the Gov. Buni led Caretaker /Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has added another feather of honor to their cap as achievements in service to the All Progressives Congress.

His words: “ Despite the minimal setback recorded from three (3) states; Enugu, Sokoto and Kano, the majority state leaderships inaugurated is a testament that the APC is on track to redeem it’s image both nationally and globally. “

He calls for a speedy resolution of the remaining factional misunderstanding to ensure the needed unity amongst members of the APC in all states in the federation, adding that , “our unity is paramount in driving home the message of our party’s strength, reliability and oneness as exemplified in our ‘broom philosophy’; that united by the bond of reason, our constitution and tolerance we shall continue to stand unequivocally as Nigeria’s most trusted and relevant political institution. “

Obidike congratulated all newly installed state chairmen of our party, describing the inaugurated chairmen as guiding light and beacons of direction for the party where it really mattered, the state levels of the party, especially as the 2023 elections fast approaches and the progress of the APC is concerned. He urged them to show firm resolve in building the party to full capacity in their respective state chapters as the National leadership of our party consolidates their various efforts.

While describing every member of the APC as very significant to the development of the party, the APC Chieftain said he “believes that the grassroots support of our party needs greater attention, hence his willingness to categorically ensure the addition of over 5 million more youths to the party when elected as APC National Youth Leader ahead of the National Convention this February.

“In his analysis, Obidike said that his target is to drive seven thousand(7000) youths per local government in Nigeria who will be drown from the grassroots to increase the youth membership of the party. “

He equally notified well meaning stakeholders of his intentions to serve the grassroots in a National capacity and therefore seeks the support of everyone in making the youths top priority in the next administration of the APC in Nigeria.

Obidike Chukwuebuka is also the current Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and member of the Party’s National Youth Strategic Lobby Committee