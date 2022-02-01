By. Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the February 26 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, former members of the House of Representatives in the party are converging on Abuja to discuss its state of affairs and ways out of its current challenges.

According to a statement jointly signed by the Protem Chairman of the Forum, Hon Ibrahim Zailani and the Protem Secretary, Hon Idris Yahuza, the meeting slated for Thursday would discuss critical issues affecting the party.

They said the purpose of the meeting is “to discuss the state of our party, issues, challenges and the forthcoming APC National Convention- The Role of Former Members of the National Assembly and the Road to 2023”.

The Statement urged all former House of Representatives members in the APC to endeavour to attend the meeting in order to be able to aggregate opinions on sundry political issues.

The non-disclosure of the membership composition of its sub-committees has cast a pall of doubt over the February 26 date for the APC national convention.

Various interest groups within the party are said to have been consulting with others to decide on a potent line of action should the party leadership refuse to hold the exercise on the same day.

This was as it emerged that the party was yet to communicate the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on its decision to conduct the national convention.

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC has also not finalized the composition of its national convention sub-committees, a development that has given rise to concerns that the convention may again be shifted to another date.

By law, the party has to transmit a letter to the electoral umpire not later than 21 days before the date for the convention. By implication, the Buni leadership still has up until February 7 to inform INEC of its plans.

Despite the concerns however, a chieftain of the party and former gubernatorial aspirant in Zamfara state, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji said there was nothing to worry about as the Buni committee still has some days to inform INEC.

According to the former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Security and Intelligence, the Buni-led committee has done well.

“It is not an issue. They still have more days to do that. As members, we should start appreciating the CECPC for what they have done. If we can get a national chairman to carry on from where Gov. Buni is going to stop, I think it will be good for the party”, he told Vanguard.

However, a top party source said there are doubts about the possibility of having the convention on February 26, saying there is nothing to point in that direction.

“The party leadership came up with February 26 date after a huge outcry. They were to set up sub-committees and they have not done that. For about two weeks or so now, the CECPC met and we got reports that they were settled ng up sub-committees. Till now, we have not heard anything. As things stand, we are not sure of that date. Many people are also expressing doubts about it”, said the source.