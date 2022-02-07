.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of February 26 National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a group under the aegis of APC National youth Connectivity network (APC-NYCN has endorsed the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for the position of National Chairman.

In a letter titled, “Notification of Endorsement Letters” signed by the group’s National Secretary, Board of Trustees, BoT, Isyaku Tanko Madallah to Senator Musa and made available to Journalists, the APC-NYCN said that they have resolved to throw their weight behind the frontrunner for the position of National Chairman because he has played a major role in 2015 and 2019 general election by ensuring a free and fair election during President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, just as they described him as one personality who supported so many APC political groups.

In the letter which was also signed by the National Coordinator; Coordinators of North East; North West; North Central; South-South and South East, they are pleading with party leaders, Stakeholders to support Senator Musa for the position against the backdrop that he is the best person that Governor Mai Mala Buni- led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee should handover the party to as well as for the APC to maintain her dominance in electoral victory in 2023.

The APC-NYCN who called on all the Stakeholders, Leaders, members and supporters of the party to support the aspiration of Senator Musa for the position, maintained that he is the right candidate for this month’s election of the APC, having been free from any charges on financial mismanagement and the zeal to promote the party.

The letter read, “With reference to the above subject matter, the Entire youth progressive member and partner with APC National youth Connectivity network (APC-NYCN) is a coalition of diverse organization support groups of young vibrant youth and women association, pressure groups, NGOs and Entrepreneur association from registered to proactively drive, promote and strengthen party activities at the grassroots level to channel all APC youth connectivity across 36 states including FCT and 774 local government with their political wards of the federation.

Also Read:

2023 Presidency: Why Yahaya Bello remains Nigeria’s best choice — Prof Nwaokobia

“It is also to strengthen and carry out sensitization campaign on value reorientation as youths, innovativeness, behavioural attitudes towards sustainable development and peaceful consistency of the population.

“In the line with the above, we the entire APC National Youth Connectivity Network hereby endorse His Excellency Distinguished Senator Muhammed Sani Musa (313) as the Next APC National Chairman of our great party because he has played a major role in 2015 and 2019 general election by making sure there was a free and fair election during President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure and he supported so many APC political groups.

“He also contested for Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in 2019 and won under the platform of APC, he ensured that there was a free and fair election in the 2019 Presidential election, he also made provision for health care services, skill acquisitions, Operation Go Back to School (Scholarship), youth and women empowerment, youth and women entrepreneurship and road network across his constituency.

“With all his achievements and the desire he has to do more is the reason we are endorsing him as the APC NATIONAL CHAIRMAN of our great party.

“Once again accept our endorsement, as we look forward to achieving more success with you.”

Vanguard News Nigeria