Nathalie Beasnael, a seasoned humanitarian, philanthropist and an emerging leader in the medical and entertainment industry has been appointed as the honorary consul of Chad Republic in the United States of America.

She is one of the leading recovery Nurses at California Surgical Institute in Beverly Hills working closely with Dr. Tarek Smiley.

The mother of two, based in Los Angeles, is breathtakingly fluent in 5 different languages (English, French, Spanish, Twi and Ngambaye). She is viewed by many as an excellent communicator who understands the plight of many in her community.

Nathalie has earned several recognitions for her outstanding efforts in the health unit across the United States of America.

Reacting to the appointment, the surgical Nurse and Esthetician, said: “I am really excited about this opportunity to serve and represent my people”

“My commitment towards community growth and human development will remain unshaken. My main initiative, under the umbrella of Health4peace, a non-profit organization, is to expand our medical outreach and focus on technology in rural areas across the medical field in Africa”.

Nathalie also has many years of experience in the cosmetics and skincare industry’, this inspired her, along with a friend, to found N and M Cosmetics in 2019.

She has been viewed as an influencial community activist after setting up a show that sheds light on current issues as well as historical events that shape and impact lives called “BEASNAEL, We Are Not the Same.

Akeju, a US-based multimedia executive congratulates Nathalie on her appointment stressing that her new position will serve as inspiration for people from African Nations.