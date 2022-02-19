..We’re proud of Gbajabiamila–Lagos APC chairman

By Dapo Akinrefon

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday, said that members of the ninth National Assembly are committed to ensuring that young Nigerians are empowered as a way of reducing poverty in the country.

The speaker said this at an empowerment outreach programme where 1020 laptops were given to teachers, 145 automobiles including ambulances, cars and buses were distributed and financial support were given to 156 business owners in Surulere Constituency.

Mr Gbajabiamila, however, said he was committed to enacting laws that will improve the lives of Nigerians.

His words: “We are here today to witness appreciate the benefits of the interaction between the legislature on the one hand and the constituency and constituents on the other.

“Our responsibility as legislators is to feel the pulse of the constituents and look to address their needs. I’ve always had a passion for education and I’ve tried to focus on touching the lives of students a d teachers in our constituency.

“Just yesterday, I commissioned some roads, we have also succeeded in lighting up all the streets in Surulere

“We are working to do more and attract more projects to our communities.

“It is my belief that by the time we are done with our tenure, Surulere, Lagos and Nigeria will not be recognizable again.

“Nigeria is blessed with a lot of young potential, young men and women who have the capacity, knowledge, know-how, drive, sincerity of purpose, but unfortunately yet to have the endowment to thrive. I promise you today and I give you my solemn word that those of us in the ninth assembly will continue to do what we can, whenever, wherever, however we can to make sure that these young boys and girls, who we call the greater tomorrow, are indeed given a seat at the table and perhaps someday, sit at the head of the table.”

In his remarks, chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi commended the Speaker for the empowerment outreach, saying the party and Nigerians are proud of his gesture.

He also urged the beneficiaries of the outreach programme to make use of the items given to them.

Obanikoro, Pedro, Edun hail Speaker for empowerment outreach

In their separate remarks, former governor of the Lagos State, Mr Femi Pedro and former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro commended the Speaker for his gesture and aussred him of their support to seek a higher office.

Obanikoro said:: “Mr Speaker is No. 4 in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is a big deal to us. Lagos State was created in 1967. We’ve had administrators, governors, we’ve never had opportunity to be speaker.”

He praised the Speaker for being kind, dependable, and an omoluabi

He said: “What we are doing here today is an extension of who he is.

“When I walked into this arena and I saw the dividends of democracy that are going to be distributed, I almost fainted.”

Pedro said: “I call him a man of history because he has done what nobody else has done in this part of the country.”

On his part, former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Edun said: “We have heard about his service to the people of Surulere, since 2003,what he has done for Surulere, Lagos State. Thank you. We have seen what he has for us today.”

Gbajabiamila commissions roads, ICT centres, refurbishes schools in Surulere

Earlier on Friday, the Speaker had commissioned five refurbished nursery/primary schools, four streets, three new ICT centres, and a new Agricultural Training Centre building in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

According to the Speaker’s office, the streets, with solar-powered streetlights, are Ashimowu Bakare, Oshogbo and Omilani Road all in Itire-Ikate, Surulere and Sanya Road in Coker-Aguda, Lagos. Omilani was refurbished by the Chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The ICT centres are located at Ansarudeen High School; Community Grammar School; Ajigbeda Secondary School while the other projects include a new building for the Agricultural Training Centre in Odo-Olowu, Itire-Ikate.

Gbajabiamila also inaugurated Elizabeth Fowler Memorial Nur/Pry School; Al-wajud Nur/Pry School; Ansarudeen Nursery/Primary School; Subuola Nursery/ Primary School and Methodist Nursery/Primary School.

The 14 projects are part of the over 137 projects Gbajabiamila has facilitated since assuming office as Speaker in 2019.

Some of the other projects include stadia, solar mini-grids, street lights, among many others.

Speaking during the commissioning, the Speaker expressed said the projects were for the benefits of his constituents.

He, however, urged schools, who were beneficiaries of the ICT centres to “use it to their advantages.”