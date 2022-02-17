By Abel Daniel

A Lafia-based legal practitioner, Barrister Ayiwulu Baba Ayiwulu has appealed to the management of the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAP) Lafia to investigate what he termed “open extortion of students” by Lecturers.

Barrister Ayiwulu in an exclusive interview with Vanguard alleged that three of his sibling attending the institution alongside other students of the institution have expressed worry over the practice.

Ayiwulu alleged that some lecturers of the state-owned institution now demands openly ₦1,000 from students for submission of assignments.

“The extortion in the Nasarawa State Polytechnic is too open. Imagine a lecturer in class will tell students to submit an assignment with ₦1,000.

“Worst still, is when students will be asked to search for their exams script themselves and asked to pay because their scripts are missing.

ALSO READ: Amotekun intercepts trailer-load of cows hiding 63 northerners, 25 okada

“I hope the school management will set up a committee on this. A secret investigation on this will also help”, Ayiwulu noted.

Ayiwulu alleged that two of his wards who are students of the polytechnic are victims, even as findings reveal the prevalence of extortion in the institution.

He also alleged that others stakeholders have expressed the bitterness of the gross extortion of students by the polytechnic lecturers on various platform.

Ayiwulu, therefore, urged the school authority to take urgent steps to finding solution to the menace to avoid the bad image it is creating bout the institution.

Reacting, the public relation of Nasarawa polytechnic, Mr Ali Alhassan who spoke with the Vanguard refuted the allegation saying “we do not have such lecturers in the institution”.

The PRO threatened that the school authority will not keep mute over the unfounded allegation of extortion meant to tarnish the image of the school.

Vanguard News Nigeria