Biri

The President-elect of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Comr. Anidi Samuel has congratulated Dr. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri on his appointment as Rector of the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by him, Comr. Anidi wished the new Rector a successful tenure in office and expressed readiness to strike a harmonious working relationship and coordinate synergy between the National Association of Polytechnic Students and the entire management of the school.

Comr. Anidi expressed confidence in Dr. Biri’s ability to deploy his wealth of experience in lifting the fortunes of the great citadel of learning, describing his emergence as a giant leap in progress for the polytechnic.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of NAPS, I congratulate you on your emergence as the Rector of the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara. This is a well-deserved appointment, your wealth of experience and sterling administrative competence has prepared you for this enormous task. I have no single doubt, that you will steer the ship of our institution into the safe pier of progress and irreversible growth”, he averred.

“As a renowned academic, there is no doubt that you will bring your expertise as a scholar and a seasoned administrator to bear in your new role as the Rector of the polytechnic”.

He assured that the leadership of NAPS would continue to collaborate with the polytechnic in deepening the impact of the institution on students.

Dr. Emmanuel Ufuophu-Biri is an Associate Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism and the Director, Pre-Degree Programme of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Nigeria. He was the former Head of Department, Mass Communication and the Associate Dean of Students’ Affairs of the same University. He takes over from the outgoing Rector, Professor Emmanuel Apoyi-Ogujor {JP}.