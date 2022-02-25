The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has commended the Federal House of Representatives over its moves to evacuate stranded Nigerian Students from Ukraine.

President-elect of NAPS, Comr. Anidi Samuel gave the commendation, Friday, while addressing newsmen at the NAPS National Secretariat, Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara.

Anidi noted that the move to evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine is timely and speaks loudly to the House’s commitment to securing the lives and properties of Nigerians irrespective of location and distance.

“The National Association of Polytechnic Students commends the resolution of the House of Representatives to immediately evacuate stranded Nigerian Students from Ukraine in the wake of resumed hostilities between the country and Russia. This is timely even as it reignites our hopes in the assurance of the government’s commitment to securing the lives of her citizens”

“We urge the Federal Government and the Senate to consolidate this patriotic gesture of the house in ensuring that Nigerian Students studying in Ukraine do not become casualties of war”, he said.

The House of Representatives offered to fund the immediate evacuation of Nigerian citizens and students from Ukraine based on a motion of urgent public importance moved by a member of the House, Ahmed Munir, at the plenary on Thursday.

The Chairman, House of Representatives committee of foreign affairs, is scheduled to be in Ukraine on Friday.