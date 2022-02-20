By Lawani Mikairu

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO Plc , is to provide ground handling services to Qatar Airways for another Five years.

According to Mr Akinrinmade Samuel Olusesan, Head, Corporate Communications NAHCO , the contract was awarded to NAHCO based on its top-notch records in the Nigerian ground handling sub-sector of the aviation industry .

Olusesan also said ” having delighted Qatar Airways for several years at different airports across the country where it operates, Qatar Airways has again granted its handling contracts in Port Harcourt and Kano airports to NAHCO Plc “.

The agreement which takes effect from March 2022, will run for another five years.

Announcing the award of the contract, Prince Saheed Lasisi, NAHCO Plc’s Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, described the feat as reward for hard work and commitment on the part of Management and Staff of NAHCO Plc.

He expressed excitement on the achievement, describing it as a boost for both companies.

‘’ We are committed to maintaining our leadership position in the ground handling business, as such, we will not relent. The support from the Board of Directors has helped in no Small measure, as new Ground Support Equipment are being made available to us for ease of operations. We are therefore primed to continue our excellent service delivery to Qatar Airways,” Prince Lasisi said.

NAHCO Plc currently has an all-encompassing contract with Qatar Airways in Lagos and Abuja, providing passenger, cargo, and ramp handling services to the airline. This also includes the provision of crew transportation and other ancillary services to the airliner.

The latest signings for Port Harcourt and Kano have brought the airlines fully under the cover of NAHCO Plc.

NAHCO Plc is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation training and logistics.

The company currently serves several airlines across the major functional airports within Nigeria, and handles the largest chunk of domestic, foreign and cargo airlines.

In 2005, the Nigerian Aviation Handing Company Plc was privatized and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2006. The Company is now owned by over 80, 000 shareholders, as well as local and institutional investors.