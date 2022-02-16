National Association of Anioma Students, NAAS, yesterday, condemned in strong terms the killing of Obina, a 19 month old baby who was allegedly flogged to death by his teacher.

The Anioma students group in a statement signed by Comrade Barry Chukwunyenum Anuchi National President of Anioma Students (NAAS) worldwide and Comrade Opone Comfy National Secretary of Anioma students (NAAS) worldwide and made available to journalist in Asaba, described the action as evil and called for justice.

The statement read in parts : “ The attention of the National Executive Council (NEC) of this Association has been drawn to the death of a 19 month old toddler known as Obinna who died after alleggedly being flogged by a teacher.

“ The action of the teacher is the height of evil. He must face the full wrath of the law.

“ We use this medium to urge the Delta State Government, Minstry of Education and security agencies to adopt a proactive measure of investigation and cross examination to ascertain the medical case of Obinna’s death and ensure that justice, equity and fairness, as we will not treat this case with kids glove.

“ We shall equally not allow any form of injustice, victimization and oppression to obtain without drawing the attention of the general public through the appropriate media.

“ We urge all the students in Anioma land to remain calm and law abiding as NEC is working with security agencies to ensure that justice, equity and due diligence is followed to ensure justice is served.”