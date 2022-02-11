By Henry Umoru – Abuja

A group of indigenous contractors have given the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, five days ultimatum to pay the N2 trillion debt owed them.

The contractors also vowed to organise protest simultaneously across the nine states of the Niger Delta and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, if their demands are not met.

The contractors and other stakeholders also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on NDDC management to pay for services rendered creditably.

Briefing journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, spokesman, Niger Delta Indigenous Contractors Association and Stakeholders, Dressman Darlinton-Gbolobofa, who noted that they are all in pains, said they have written to the president, the security agencies, National Security Adviser, NSA, Chief of Staff to the President and other relevant authorities to mediate in the matter before it gets out of hand.

The spokesperson warned that if nothing is done after February 15, 2022, they will return to the streets across the nine states.

The contractors also urged the president and other leaders of the Niger Delta to call on the Interim Administrator of the NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa to desist from using hoodlums, miscreants and thugs to intimidate, harass and assault contractors who are protesting for their payments.

The statement read, “Due to intervention by some critical stakeholders from various sectors, the protesting Contractors and Consultants of the NDDC have decided to suspend the protest at the NDDC gate temporarily.

“The Niger Delta Indigenous Contractors Association is also calling on the President Muhammad Buhari other relevant authorities and leaders of the Niger Delta region to call on the Interim Administrator of the NDDC, Mr. Akwa Effiong to desist from using hoodlums, miscreants and thugs to intimidate, harass and assault Contractors who are protesting for their payments.

“The Niger Delta Indigenous Contractors will continue to request the NDDC to pay for services rendered creditably as competent and performing Contractors of the NDDC, while frowning at situation where Contractors will not be mobilized by the NDDC to execute projects, a situation where the Contractors will borrow money from banks at high interest rates to execute projects yet will be owed for five years and more without payment.

“The Niger Delta Contractors are in pains and describe the activities of the Interim Administrator of the NDDC, Akwa Effiong and the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio as discouraging, devilish and an act of wickedness, noting that their action does not represent what Mr President stands for.”

