By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, a federal government agency managing the plight of millions of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the North East, has gotten a new Zonal Coordinator, Usman Muhammed Aji.

Aji, was a Deputy Director Human Resource, who replaced the indefatigable Zonal Director, Wagami Lydia Madu who has since been redeployed to NEMA Headquarters in Abuja.

At a brief, but emotional handing and taking over ceremony which took place at the conference hall of the agency in Maiduguri on Thursday, staff of the zonal office expressed gratitude to the outgoing Zonal Coordinator, describing her ‘as a woman who always believes in hardworking, transparency, openness and inclusive leader’, even as they pledged their readiness to extend the same level of dedication and support to the New Zonal Coordinator as requested by the predecessor.

Madu, in her remarks, thanked the Director-General, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib, the entire staff and management, especially those at the North East Zonal Office for their support and cooperation during her stay as Coordinator.

“I am very grateful to God Almighty, our Director-General, the entire management and staff for giving me the opportunity to serve humanity.

“I am indebted particularly to the staff of the North-East Zonal office for your support and cooperation. All I want from you is to please extend same to my successor as he continues from where we stopped,” Madu stated.

In his remark, Aji on behalf of the staff wished the outgoing Zonal Coordinator the best in her new posting and solicited support from all and sundry to consolidate on the achievements put in place by his predecessor.