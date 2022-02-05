…Amaechi posters flood Daura

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Emir of Daura, HRH Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State prayed for the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, whom he described as a an extraordinary goal getter to attain a higher office.

The revered Emir prayed the prayer on Saturday in his palace while honouring Ameachi, whom he described as an extraordinary goal getter with the tittle of “Dan Amanar Daura,” meaning the trusted son of Daura.

The Emir said:

We are gathered here to reciprocate the kind gesture done to us by the Rt. Hon Minister of transportation, Chibuke Rotimi Amechi, for his whole hearted love and support for us. Therefore, It is binding on the Daura traditional emirate to acknowledge the kind gesture. My prayer is for God to give you a higher office.”

Emir Faruk said the Daura Emirate conferred the traditional title on Amaechi in recognition of his contributions to the socio-economic development of the country, especially for ensuring that a Transportation University is sited in Daura as well as ensuring that the Kano-Maradi Standard Gauge Railway line passed through Daura.

Emir Faruk noted that in Daura Emirate “we don’t give title because you have money, We give title considering your sacrifices and impact on people’s lives, and impact on community and the nation at large.”

Speaking to newsmen at the event, Tony Princewill, APC Chieftain described the newly crowned trusted son of Kano as a detribalized Nigerian who believes in one Nigeria, saying that, “He (Amaechi) is a unifier and a man of peace who believes in equity and fairness, ensuring that the right thing is done at the right time. Above all, he is not materialistic. He believes in the creation of wealth for the masses and he is a true man of the people.

Also turbaned by Emir Faruk along with Amechi is another chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Haladu Danu, a reputable businessman and two-time director general of his election campaigns.

Danu was conferred with the title of “Tafida Baba” by the Daura Emir.

Meanwhile, at the event several groups jostling for the transportation minister to join the 2023 Nigeria Presidential race also grace the occasion with their banners displayed at the venue of the occasion.

Among the groups expressing love and rooting for the minister as president in 2023 at the event include: Frontier for Peace and Unity (FPU), Amaechi Vanguard, Amaechi 2923 Agenda, Northern Grassroot Mobilization, among others.

However, Amaechi, the newly turbaned trusted son of Daura, is yet to concede to the pressure to run for the nation’s number one office come 2023.

The turbaning ceremony which was well attended by dignitaries from across the country was witnessed by the following dignitaries among others: Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, The Oni of Ife, Oba Adewusi (The Oni of Ife), Muhammadu Nuhu Sanusi (Emir of Dutse), Erin Edet Ekong (Cross Rivers traditional Rulers Council), Abdullahi Lamido Sunusi (Magajin Garin Kano), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (State Minister of Education), State Minister of Health (Olorunnimbe Mamora),

Okechukwu Enelamah (Minister of Trade and Investment), Yusuf Tukur Buratai, Isa Yuguda (former Bauchi Governor), Musa Haro (District Head Dumurkol), Yusuf Buhari (District Head of Kwasarawa), Bashir Jamo (DG NIMASA) and Muhammadu Koko(NPA), among several others too numerous to mention.

