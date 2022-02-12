Popular constitutional lawyer and Coordinator, Progressive Lawyers For Osinbajo, PYO, has fired back at the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on drainage and water resources, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, over statements he credited to the lawyer on his social media page.

Ajulo said the interpretation of his statements by Igbokwe is false and does not represent the content and context of his interview.

“Pa. Igbokwe must have watched another version of the interview to have warranted such erroneous misrepresentation of my stances which were simple and clear enough to understand.” He said.

Igbokwe had on Thursday reacted to a Channels television’s popular political programme, Politics Today, interview of Ajulo where he analyzed governance under the present administration and the chances of the APC in 2023 presidential election.

According to a thread of posts on Igbokwe’s Facebook page, he claimed that Ajulo mocked President Muhammadu Buhari and a chieftain of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his interview.

Ajulo, who disregarded these claims said the clip of his live interview on Politics Today is still on channels television’s website for whoever seeks clarity.

“I am disappointed at how it is very comfortable for somebody in the rank of Pa. Joe Igbokwe deliberately distorts facts for whatever reasons best known to him. I challenge him to present where I made these statements in the interview.

“Asiwaju is a well-respected leader across party lines and I even acknowledged his benevolence towards me in that interview but it’s unfortunate that did not interest Pa Igbokwe.

“I’m a known defender of President Buhari both in Court of Law and in Public Space. My reference to Mr. President’s health was on the basis of his own statements that his age tells on his performance, that he could have even performed more than he has done. How does referencing age and having a personal preference for a younger and more competent person to become the next president of Nigeria translate to insults?

“And if I had quoted the many important responsibilities on the desk of the Vice President as part of reasons he has not officially declared to run for president, how does it mean to say another person is jobless. This is simply a matter of perceptive of priority for Prof. Osinbajo at this time period.

“Therefore, Joe Igbokwe should be bold enough to vent his thoughts and stand by them. He cannot stylishly hang his hidden thoughts on my open and harmless statements. For me, this puts a question tag on Baba Igbokwe’s loyalty to his mind and even his principal.” Ajulo said.

Some of the posts on Igbokwe’s Facebook page were also targeted at the person of the human rights lawyer.

Ajulo said the 2023 presidential election cannot thrive on propaganda, saying Nigerians are expecting campaign manifestos centred on real issues and how to set the country on the path of sustainable development.

“I am a nobleman of conviction with a pedigree and I toe the path of integrity. Pa Igbokwe thrives on causing unreasonable upheavals where simple understanding is needed. That is evident in many inciting statements that have been credited to him in the media. I don’t understand what he stands to gain by misrepresenting my words to cause tension where there is none.

“The realities of 2023 elections campaign is beyond the campaign of calumny. Nigerians will only entertain issues-based campaigns with practicable ways to tackle prevailing issues.

“This a mere distraction. My position on the 2023 presidential election is simple and clear. Prof Yemi Osinbajo is the best option for the APC and Nigeria.” Ajulo said.