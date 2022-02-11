My passion is love for women and children’s well-being — Tobore Anne Emorhokpor

Tobore Anne Emorhokpor

“I am a woman driven by love, whose vision is that of a world where children are well taken care of. I want a Nigeria where women are empowered to look after themselves and their children.”

That is how Tobore Anne Emorhokpor, a pharmacist, described herself in a chat with journalists over her humanitarian works.

Emorhokpor, the Founder of Nigerian Child Protection Trust and the Convener of the End Child Sexual Group, has been a leading voice in the women and child development sector.

She said it was her love for the oppressed that made her do CIPD level 5 course in Human Resources and a virtual Leadership Principles Course at Harvard Business School.

“I attended Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, then relocated to the UK for my A levels. I got a Mastser’s degree in Pharmacy from Cardiff University,” she added.

She ha s emerged as a credible voice armed with a passion for getting justice for the oppressed and her love to go beyond people’s expectations and delight them.

Asked what was unique about her work, she said she blends mentoring, empathy and speaking up for the oppressed through her various social media channels.

This inspirational leadership, empathy and benevolence make it easy for women and children to have a connection with her, she added.

Tobore has been at the forefront of the movement for women to be treated with kindness by their spouses.

“She desire for children to have good food and quality education.

“I detest children being used and abused for child labour and wants a great reduction in sexual abuse and rape of women and minors,” Tobore said.

Tobore is the recipient of the Right Livelihood Award for outstanding role in reducing hunger, inequality and improving sustainability.

She has also clinched the Drum Majors for Peace award for her giant strides and contributions to women and child development.

