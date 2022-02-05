My passion is helping people become better versions of themselves — Ben Anyasodo

Mental Health is one of the most sensitive topics in the world right now. People are beginning to speak up and seek professional help. Mental health organisations have intensified their awareness, thereby keeping the society safe and sane. Ben Anyasodo is also playing his part to make the world a better place.

Ben is a multidisciplinary professional and patented scientist. He is also a clinical hypno-psychotherapist and Behavioural Change /Life Coach, whose area of work focuses mainly on studying human behaviour at different levels — micro and macro. As a behavioural change expert, his work mainly focuses on the neurological/cognition aspects of behaviour and behavioural change. Due to how quickly Ben helps people achieve that remarkable mindset shift, he is often described as ‘The Mind Bender”.

He enjoys helping people make the connection between different life events and how to break free from retrogressive patterns. Ben believes success can easily be achieved in life through understanding the psychological dynamics involved and making a deep paradigm shift in a simple way.

Ben is happily married to Chiddie, one of the most sought-after professional matchmakers and relationship coach. They are both co-founders of their matchmaking platform “Chotayah”. Ben has worked with a lot of top leaders, top management, top performers and Coaches. He deeply believes that everyone has a good shot at success in life. He shares his story and perspective on trauma as a Psychotherapist.

Ben Anyasodo

Growing up

As a child, I always wondered what it is that drives people to behave the way they did. My main curiosity was with adults — because many times, I simply saw a child in a big body and it confused me, and intrigued me at the same time. My mother had education psychology books which I found myself flipping through from time to time — of course not understanding lots of what was said in them, but then getting more curious to know more.

Later on in my life, I started martial arts which further reinforced the idea of observing others — this also heightened my interest even more because winning an opponent depended on how much you can read them and how quickly. Growing up was full of adventure — I had interest in many things and my dad would always encourage me with anything I was interested in. I found myself dabbling into all sorts — languages, classical music, arts, martial arts, cooking/baking — each school holiday, I always had one new thing I was interested in learning.

Why I chose to become a behavioral change life coach and hypno-psychotherapist

First, the results I saw in myself when I went through my own change process made me realise how much more of a beautiful world we would have when it is filled with more wholesome people.

I have a passion for helping people become better versions of themselves so this was a no-brainer for me.

Retrogressive patterns people need to break free from

This can really be summed up in one word — “innocent parental mistakes”. These mistakes create trauma that people carry in their body even in adulthood.

For example, when kids are told off or punished for expressing how they feel —e.g. “mummy this is annoying” and mummy goes “how dare you? You should try providing for yourself for a bit before opening your mouth to say such nonsense” etc — what the child is being taught is that it is wrong to feel or express emotions!

And this child becomes the adult that you may hear saying something like this: “I really struggle to express my feelings let alone feel them. When things happen, I either shut down or I distract myself with my phone or TV or alcohol!”

Another common example is when kids are hurting or in pain and told “stop crying! Don’t be such a sissy! You cry for no reason! You are a cry baby” etc. What they are being taught is that it’s wrong to cry i.e. it’s wrong to allow energy to be released from the body in the form of tears!

Now imagine what happens when lots of such energy is suppressed over time! Such kids become adults that say “I feel bad for crying when things hurt or overwhelm me. It’s easier to be angry than sad but then I often feel bad after being angry”. So people need to heal from those retrogressive patterns of self hate, shame and self rejection. People can start to pay attention more to their inner voice and what words they use in their self-talk – that’s a good place to start.

Why we started Chotayah, our matchmaking platform

Both my wife and I have a passion for helping people. We also got fed up with some of the myths and wrong ideas people have about relationships. We both believe that relationships are more intentional than incidental. We realise that people haven’t really been taught how to be their authentic selves in a relationship.

We have a beautiful marriage and we know that’s not because we are special but because we put the effort first in working on our individual mindsets. We therefore came up with a way of helping people do the same, because we believe everyone deserves the relationship they desire. What magic it is when two wholesome people get together.

How childhood trauma and emotional imbalance can mitigate against a person’s chance of finding true love

Definitely! Trauma is defined as a deeply distressing or disturbing experience. In order for someone to be traumatised, they have to fear for their life or the life of someone else. “Child trauma” events often happen between 0-18 years of age. These trauma events can be big events or lots of smaller events.

So from witnessing the brutal murder of a loved one to living in a home where there is constant yelling, in adulthood, it impacts experiences and relationships — usually experienced as feelings of shame, guilt, feeling disconnected, being unable to relate to other people etc.

In emotionally healthy, non-stressful situations, our bodies stay in a social engagement state, or a happy, normal, non-freak-out state. In this state, we are capable of a connected interaction with another person. But when stress occurs, there is an initial freeze as the brain prepares to fight or flee. However, when the threatening situation takes over and there is no fighting or fleeing from it, our parasympathetic nervous system goes into overdrive and we shut down. This happens because our only goal as a species is to stay alive.

Therefore your brain/your nervous system is designed and wired to keep you alive, even if it means shutting you down from feeling anything…because our social engagement system has to be sure that it is safe enough for us to engage in any situation otherwise it stops that engagement.

Emotionally, it feels like dissociation, numbness, dizziness, hopelessness, shame, a sense of feeling trapped, out of body, disconnected from the world. We all know that a child doesn’t process life logically! If a child thinks they are faulty, it affects everything else in life! That’s why many of us just don’t feel enough. So we have to work very hard, be overly ambitious, very critical of others (and ourselves), constantly seeking to “escape” reality.

It also fosters that emotional immaturity that we have mentioned and that’s how the vicious cycle is formed. Because a child doesn’t process the world logically, the child cannot rationalise what happens and in that frozen state, the subconscious stores a snapshot of the different stimuli, since there is no logical processing of it.

What do I mean by this? Well, you know those triggers you don’t understand why they trigger you? Those sounds, or words, or smells, or phrases, or colours, or outfits.

These might relate to the sensory stimulus that you witnessed alongside whatever trauma. I know someone that always has a panic attack whenever her spouse drives in from work. As soon as she heard the gate, something switched off in her and she lost peace and became just dramatic for no good reason.

Her husband had no clue why she just never seemed so happy to see him after work, even though she says “I like spending time with you”. It turned out that when she was a girl, the opening of the gate and driving in of her dad from work always implied trouble, because the dad would start shouting from the gate at the gateman and then their mum who might even get hit.

So as kids, they were terrified of this, it caused a trauma, with multiple triggers – gate opening, return from work, car drives in, work wear…etc. She also had a strong sense of shame because she felt she couldn’t do anything to protect herself or her mother.

Many times people spend time looking for who would fill the void created by trauma. This is why people end up focusing on how they want to change each other in a relationship, rather than what needs to change in them first.

We teach our clients to ask themselves the question “who do I need to become to have the experience I desire in this relationship” …because change starts inside first. Unfortunately, many people haven’t been taught how to manage their own emotions and so they go into a relationship expecting the other person to change themselves to fit into their own emotional mess. This means, many people self sabotage in finding true love….many just settle or go with someone just to impress their parents or friends.

To the person who just got out of a bad relationship but find it hard to heal and move on

I would recommend therapy work for them. If they are finding it hard to heal, it means there’s a part of them that is holding on to some beliefs about the entire thing. I would ask them to consider the following question: “what must I be believing about myself for me to feel the way I’m currently feeling?” That’s a starting point that would take them inwards to see what they really are thinking about themselves.

You are always only one thought away from a different feeling and feelings are not facts anyway! I’d also ask them to consider the same question but this time replace myself with “my ex” and “the situation” – “what must I be believing about this situation for me to feel the way I’m currently feeling? What must I be believing about my ex for me to feel the way I’m currently feeling”…..and whatever arises, the person now has to do the work of resolving or releasing that.

Secret of a healthy marriage

I’d say authenticity, commitment and the willingness to look inwards. Prioritise your own inner healing and you’d show up better in your relationship. Also, marriage is about commitment! It is a contract, which means there are terms and conditions i.e. terms of engagement, which both of you must create and commit to.

Marriage is also about vulnerability – it should be that place where you can show your vulnerability without the fear of being judged, rejected or criticised. Which means you must be willing to provide the same level of acceptance and safety for your spouse. One shouldn’t have to wear a mask or pretend to be a particular persona in marriage – no! In a healthy marriage, you have no need to be who you are not.

Testimony from our matchmaking platform

Two of our couples are both expecting at the moment. It is just wonderful to see people finding love using our principles and are happily married and now expecting babies too.

If you could change one thing in the world as a life coach

The perception people have is that something is wrong with them! I would like everyone to know that life CANNOT be the same without them. When you are not here, it is a different life.

You are here because you matter! And whatever it is that is stopping you at the moment, is actually just a thought!

The job of a Psychotherapist

I help people go inwards to the root of their issues and do a complete reset from there. I use different techniques to help people achieve a stable state emotionally. It is really more than just counselling or offering advice — I help you find your own solution.

To the man searching for love

You deserve love, so start by understanding what you want, why you want it and what changes you’d need to have happen in you (your mindset, behaviours etc) for you to be the best version of you in the love you seek.

3 nuggets on mental health and behavioral change

Every limiting belief is just a thought and you have power to choose a different thought

Watch yourself talk. How kind are you being to yourself? Are there parts of you that you are rejecting? If so, it’s time to start being kinder, knowing that there are no bad parts!

Use this mantra in situations – “even though I feel xyz, I still choose to love and accept myself completely” example, “even though I feel so angry right now, I still choose to love and accept myself completely”.

Stay in the moment! Everything we are worried or anxious about, is in the future and everything we regret or get depressed about is in the past – none of them is happening now!

Therefore through mindful breathing you can centre yourself in the now and remind yourself that right now, you are safe! That thing you are bothering about has either happened or hasn’t happened.

So engage with your senses right now — what can you see? What can you hear? What can you smell? What can you feel physically – e.g. how you are standing/sitting etc.