*Onyeka Onwenu

Music legend, Onyeka Onwenu has opened up on the many difficulties she dealt with in her failed marriage.

In an interview with media personality, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo on “Real Talk with Kike”, the 70-year-actress spoke about how she tried so hard to ensure her marriage didn’t fail until she realised she could die if she remained in it.

READ ALSO:BBNaija Star Rapper: I’m looking to productive youthful engagement — Laycon

Onwenu said: “I went through it. It was difficult because I really didn’t want my marriage to end but I could not take it anymore. It would have killed me. I always say it and that is the truth.

“And it was not good for the children to live in that kind of environment where the mother is depressed, the mother is carrying the weight of the whole family.”

“And it was not good for the children to live in that kind of environment where the mother is depressed, the mother is carrying the weight of the whole family.

She also revealed she raised her children from kindergarten to Masters Degree.

“My husband didn’t pay school fees for one day, didn’t buy clothes, didn’t pay for holidays, didn’t give me housekeeping money, hard to believe.

The iconic musician and actress said men will have to answer to God if they neglect their families, adding that she needed to open up because of many women who are keeping quiet and dying in silence.

“ I decided to write about it because women, we keep quiet for too long. We take so much and you’re dying. And once I opened up, I felt this relief that a lot of women who read it would say, thank you for talking about this. ‘We know now that we ought to free ourselves,” she said.