A United Kingdom-based Gospel singer, Isabella Ogo-Uzodike popularly known as Isabella Melodies has said her family and things of eternal relevance are her topmost priorities in life.

The award-winning singer also noted that music awards rarely validate her.

Isabella, who was ranked among the top ten artists changing the face of Nigerian gospel music in 2015, has just dropped a new single titled. “ Omeriwo,.”

In a chat with NollyNow, the singer narrates how she’s been able to combine marriage, motherhood and her career as a singer.

According to her, “I prioritise my family and things of eternal relevance. I am not afraid to say no. I have a solid support system in my family life, and most importantly, I lean heavily on the Holy

Spirit for wisdom and discernment. I try to plan ahead and be organized.”

Speaking on her latest single, Isabella said, “My passionate love for Jesus Christ, and my encounters with Him, as well as my life experiences are the things that inspire me.

“My song, Omeriwo, which means ‘He has prevailed’, is a song of victory and is the first single to be released off my tenth album which is titled, Melodies from the Secret Place. It is a strong declaration of the victory we have in Jesus Christ, and was birthed following a season of deep consecration, along with other worship songs.”

Revealing the story behind her stage name, Isabella, who is married with four children, said, “My birth name is Isabella which means, ‘consecrated to God’. My heart is constantly filled with an unending flow of melodies, so that is how that name came about. It literally means ‘melodies consecrated to God’.

Though she started recording songs officially in 2009, she stated that she had been leading worship sessions since 1999. Apart from this, she has performed on the same stage with renowned gospel singers across the world.

Talking about her non-governmental organisations which are involved in women empowerment, Isabella said; “By God’s grace, I serve as a leader of two NGOs. One of them is called the Ministry of Wifehood, and it is focused on mentoring wives on the things expected of them in their marriages based on what is written in the Holy Bible.

It is also for elderly women, as we advise them to be reverent in behaviour; not slanderers, or given too much wine, as encouraged in the Bible. We also admonish young women to love their husbands and children. We urge them to be discreet, chaste, home makers and obedient to their husbands.

