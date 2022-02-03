Ejiobi Charles Chibuike,



The Chief Executive Officer of Teczo Real Estate company, Ejiobi Charles Chibuike, who is fondly referred to as Obaego, has said that his committed to affordable housing through multi-channeled services.

Ejiobi who 27-years of age noted that,he ventured into entrepreneurship in 2019, and founded the Teczo group of companies which has given him recognition as an Auto dealer and a forex trader.

According to him, “As a business person, I have always considered the welfare of my people. That is why every Sunday of the month, I identify with the less privileged, especially widows, by providing for their wellbeing.

“When God said you should be your brother’s keeper, it also means that you should look after his welfare as well. We can’t afford to live in hypocrisy, being thankful to God for providing bountifully for us but ignoring those who are less lucky and these people are our neighbours, families, and community members.”

“Traveling around the globe has been very educative and I have learnt some valuable lessons which help me in the running of my businesses. The knowledge gathered from my trips across Nigeria and overseas helped me to be disciplined, determined, and dedicated to every of my goals.

“I gain a lot of business insights by reading about Jack Ma and to date, I am still motivated by one of his business advice which says: Never give up.”

“I constantly upgrade my skills by attending online seminars and learning from experts and my mentors. My initial challenges as a