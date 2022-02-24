…Seek collaboration with, LATSMA, others

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, and the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, aimed at among others, eradicating the perennial gridlock and indiscriminate parking of trucks along the Lagos Port access roads for a sustainable cargo evacuation process at the ports.

Speaking at the MoU signing at the Union’s secretariat, President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, said “This is not the first time we are collaborating with NARTO, but the one you are seeing today is the mother of all collaborations in the maritime sector. Over the years, we have been having some hiccups, especially road congestion here and there. So, our coming together is to reduce the suffering of the workers and stakeholders at the port.

“We found out that the people we collaborated with in the past were not sincere and that was why we pulled out. But with this new collaboration, I believe it is a rebirth, the industry will witness a more peaceful atmosphere in terms of gridlock and indiscriminate truck parking on the road.

“We need to commend the efforts of the NPA on the 90 completion of the roads leading to Tin Can Island Port. Between now and June 2022, the Tin Can Port would be free from gridlock and indiscriminate truck parking. Stakeholders would start enjoying good access roads. If the roads are good, no investor would run away from our ports to Cotonou, Benin Republic to discharge their cargo. With this new MoU with NARTO, it signals good things to come for everybody in the maritime sector. The essence of agreement with NARTO is also to improve the welfare of the drivers and ensure that they are adequately catered for. With this collaboration, we are coming out with flyers to educate the drivers on decent driving among others.

“The MWUN and NARTO have come a long way, and this collaboration would be one of the best the industry has witnessed. Apart from easy movement of cargo in and out of the ports, the new MoU seeks to establish the presence of MWUN and NARTO in all dry ports, seaports and jetties across the nation. It will improve drivers’ and dockworkers’ welfare, revenue generation, protection of members of both organisations and creation of insurance scheme.

On his part, President of NARTO, Yusuf Lawal Othman, among others, said the new working agreement with MWUN signals an end to indiscriminate charges on Port access roads and indiscriminate parking by drivers. We are going to ensure that there is sanity in the system. The committee that has just been inaugurated would map out strategies to ensure that we put an end to indiscriminate parking and indiscriminate collection of dues.”

