By Gabriel Olawale

Murtala Muhammed Foundation has said that the administration of the former Head of State, Late General Murtala Muhammed will forever be remembered for the role it played in the fight against corruption and indiscipline.

According to a statement released to commemorate the 46th anniversary of his death, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode said that the name Murtala has become synonymous with a fierce and committed leader, who stood tall in his belief that Nigeria is endowed with the resources necessary to develop and serve as a beacon and shining light for the rest of Africa.

“During his brief tenure in power, the late General’s administration prevailed in the fight against corruption and indiscipline, while also establishing the institutions that would ensure sustainable peace and security within Nigeria’s borders.

“His administration began the process of relocating the federal capital to Abuja, tackled government inefficiencies, and, most crucially, initiated the process for a return to civilian rule. Under his leadership African diplomacy reached a zenith with the anti-apartheid struggle, a period that could be regarded as Africa’s golden age of global diplomacy.

“He was no doubt a firm believer in a peaceful and united and strong Nigeria within an integrated and prosperous Africa. As the country remembers the former Head of State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1975 -1976) Late General Murtala Ramat Muhammed, his legacy remains strong in the hearts and minds of the Nigerian people.

“On the fateful day, 13 February 1976, the late former Nigerian leader was assassinated, ending abruptly the era of a Pan-Africanist.

As a tribute to the late leader, she noted that the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, which was founded 20 years ago, has achieved significant success in accordance with his philosophy.

“At the MMF, we are proud without being immodest to say that 46 years after his death, Nigerians continue to mourn late Murtala Muhammed”, as the Foundation itself continues to be recognised as a trailblazer and pioneer in interventions that promote democracy, human rights, education women empowerment and service to undeserved communities across the Nation.

Muhammed- Oyebode urged Nigerians to use this years’ remembrance day of his assassination to reflect on the legacy of the late leader and his vision for Nigeria and as a source of introspection in order to continue to implement his legacies and to support the country Nigeria itself with prayers.