By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – MURDER of Alexia, a N40Million budget movie thriller set in Port Harcourt is ready to go for production towards September release with a promise to change the narrative of the Rivers state capital being fit only for breeding entertainment stars and not enabling for hit movie production.

The movement for the project, a production of Actor, Writer and Producer, Ibim Isaacs, for Shugarhills studios in collaboration with DizzyFrames and Eastern Dove Media, all based in Rivers, started from a facebook post, according to Isaacs.

Isaacs who held back on sharing the synopsis for the movie “for certain business reasons”, however assured movie lovers that “Murder of Alexia is a thriller, so expect scintillating stunts. We are making a movie that is new, daring and profitable using newest forms of technology available.

“We are working on changing the narrative that great movies can’t be made from this side of the nation. We are intentionally creating a new era of actors and filmmakers that are conversant with the age and time.”

Isaacs believes the most critical hindrance against developing the creatives and filmmaking in Port Harcourt to its full potentials has been the lack of integrity among elders and forerunners which has scared investors and gave room for quarks and jokers to occupy the Rivers space.

“So, with Murder of Alexia, we are assuring all investors of total return of investment of invested sum and an additional 20% percent because we believe that profit is the basis of

business.

“And this confidence is sitting firmly on the sort of emphasis being placed on technology being used. What will be our victory at the end of the day will be successfully changing the narrative that great movies can’t be made from this side of the nation”, Isaacs emphasised.

The movie will be directed by Jude Anyanwu with Mayor of Housing as sponsor and Omega Broadway Entertainment, Knight house Lords, Media Works, E.I Entertainment and Studios, Talkaholic Entertainment and Mirus Entertainment among key partners.