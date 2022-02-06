District Head of Ughorhen District in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Okakuro Amitaye, has said the appointment of Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakperuo, retd, as the Chairman Board of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council would strengthen traditional institution in the state.

He described the development as good, saying ever since the monarch ascended the throne, he has ensured that justice and peace prevailed in the kingdom.

Amitaye in a statement added that the royal father has so far contributed to the dignity of the traditional institution in the state and the entire country.

He said: “Everyone with the DNA of Okpe in him or her cannot easily forget the friendly benignity with which the Okpe monarch acts as a father to all. It is a unique attribute that cannot be taken from him. We commend him for making the Okpe people proud with his leadership.

Our monarch can bring positive impacts to the body of royal fathers. This will usher in peace, progress and prosperity in Delta State.

” I am optimistic that Orodje of Okpe in his capacity as Chairman of Delta State Traditional Council will continue to ensure that the traditional institution is used as veritable organs of government to drive away all criminal elements in the state.

“Umogu, irrespective of your intimidating Curriculum Vitae, you have remained humble and empathic to the plight of your people and mankind in general. l am particularly in love with your principled and focused leadership style.

“Your enviable achievements since the ascension to the throne have been remarkable. And they have brought honour to Okpe.

” Based on your record in the service of our fatherland, I have no iota of doubt that you will bring your experience and candour to bear in your present assignment as the Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council. On behalf of my immediate family and the entire people of Ughorhen District, in Sapele Local Government Area, which is part of the great Okpe kingdom, I sincerely felicitate with you on this auspicious honour. God will give you good health to serve meritoriously.”