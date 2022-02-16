Australia-based Nigerian singer, Mozatti is thrilled about his forthcoming debut album entitled, ‘Lust in Luxury’ scheduled to be released in the second-half of the year. The Afrobeats singer and songwriter has had two singles under his belt, Balenciaga and China Money.

Speaking on the proposed 10 track album, he hinted, ‘Lust in Luxury’ potrays women’s love for romance, luxury and materialistic things. It also explains the desire of every Soulmate to spend romantic dates in a luxury environment. In summary, my album ‘Lust in Luxury Vol 1’ represents love and romance.”

“I compose music according to what’s happening around me, the society, the government flaws, my encounters with girls, the heartbreaks, the beautiful moments I experience around me inspires my music,” he said.

A master of his own art, the Nnewi, Anambra born act, said revealed, “My music is extremely different and deluxe. I make amazing professional music that anyone in the world could listen to. My vocal texture and singing technique makes my music different from other Afrobeat artists which is a big blessing to me. I call my genre Afro-soul.

Mozatti has opened for both Nigerian and international artistes at different stage but has his pick of favourites. According to him, “I currently listen to Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, Flavour, and Travis Scott. I would like to work with them because I enjoy listening to their music, it motivates me as well. Lastly they have got a strong audience that could influence my music positively.”

Hinting at his journey, he recalls, “Growing up in my family wasn’t a bed of roses, having no father while growing was a big challenge to me. I grew up in Ibadan, Oyo state Nigeria before finally moving to Lagos Nigeria to achieve my business and music goals. I would have ended up as a village tout if not for the support of my beautiful mother that raised me single-handedly. She is a queen I stan. My commitment to music and the glory that came with it made me drop out from school series of time. Luckily for me I could secure few certificates along the line.