By Steve Oko

Social and economic activities continued uninterrupted, Monday, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital as residents completely ignored the usual phobia associated with the suspended sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Residents of the capital city went about their normal businesses without fear of any molestation.

Schools, markers and banks were fully open for business.

Various event centres, eateries and hotels that had Valentine shows witnessed patronage by lovers who visited them to catch fun.

Some political parties including the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA organised Valentine Party for their members at the party’s state secretariat in Umuahia.

The get-together was attended by ward and council leaders of the party from across the state.

The roads were very busy with both human and vehicular movements.

There was no incidence of clash between enforcers of the sit-at-home and security agents in any part of Umuahia.

The sit-at-home which IPOB has been urging people to ignore has always recorded low compliance in Umuahia unlike Aba the economic honey pot of the state where it records partial compliance.