Prof. Mohammad Israr, has finally received world chartered and globally joint accredited Honorary Causa and recognized world – wide by Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. a global recognized research university where he conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) (D S.c) for Outstanding Contribution in field of Mechanical Engineering.

The Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. which is chartered properly in USA with itsTeaching and research hospital campus based in Santa Cruz province in Argentina and official partners’ constituent campuses at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation as well.

The vibrant Indian Professor and an Active pioneer Vice Chancellor has also been conferred with the worldwide accredited, chartered and recognized Degree Certificate according to a letter addressed to Prof Muhammad Israr by Prof. Dr (Sir) S. R. Boselin Prabhu on behalf of the Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. and finally presented by UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu the Vice Chancellor of the university

While conferring the awards on Prof Muhammad Israr recently, the Vice Chancellor of the global recognized university, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, noted that the recognitions were based on Prof Muhammad Israr’s immense contributions to the global knowledge industry through Higher Education.

He has travelled all across the globe in the capacity of various senior positions along with being invited as a resource person at various research forums. He was recently appointed as an Assessor for Promotions in Management and Science University, Malaysia for QS World University Rankings 2021 and many others global activities.

While congratulating Prof Muhammad Israr on behalf of the World wide Grand Board of Trustee, World Grand Council, International Academy Board of Education Standard and International Management Council of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu urged the recipient not to relent in his efforts of adding value to humanity.

According to Prof. Sir Aremu, who is also Fellow of Cambridge Scholars Publishing, United Kingdom and World Grand President International Chartered World Learned Society, Prof Muhammad Israr is a shining example of diligence, excellence and competence from whom the present and future generations will continue to draw inspiration.

While responding to the presentation of awards, Prof Muhammad Israr appreciated the Vice Chancellor, UNESCO Laureate, World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu and the Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. in general for deeming him worthy of the honour.

He stressed that he dedicated the honour to his family, Mewar International University, Nigeria which he is privileged to serve as a pioneer Vice Chancellor.