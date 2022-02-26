Presidential hopeful, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has expressed concerns over Nigerians’ fate in Ukraine, as the Russia-Ukraine face-off and attacks worsen.

Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) expressed the concern in a solidarity message in Lagos.

The 2019 presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), called for an end to the crisis between the two countries.

Moghalu said: “Deeply concerned about the fate of Nigerians in Ukraine and reports that Nigerians are being denied humanitarian access to neighboring Poland.

“| contacted my good friend, Joanna Tarnawska, Poland’s Ambassador in Nigeria whom | know to be a great friend of our country and Africa.

“She assured me this morning that the story is not true and that Nigerian nationals and Africans are allowed access into her country on humanitarian grounds.”

Moghalu appreciated Poland’s support.

He urged all countries that are Ukraine’s neighbors to continue to extend humanitarian assistance to Nigerians affected by the horrendous situation in a Ukraine that had now become a theatre of aggression and armed conflict.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has met with envoys of the G7 countries in Nigeria, expressing worries over the Russian-Ukraine conflict with a call for peace to resolve the conflict.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, met with the envoys on Friday in Abuja, saying the Nigerian government called for peace and the use of diplomacy in resolving all differences.

Onyeama said Nigeria does not condone the approach of aggression by Russia, calling on Russia to pull back.

“Peace and diplomacy to be prioritised by both sides. We support every effort being made to stop the aggression and Russian troops to return to Russia,” Onyeama had said.

At the meeting was the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Birgitt Ory, who is also chair of the G7 Group, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard; British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing; Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi.

Others were the representatives of the Embassies of Japan and Canada. (NAN)