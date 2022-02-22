By Gabriel Olawale

The Miss Africa Golden Organisation among other stakeholders and partners would witness the arrival of 40 most beautiful women in the world in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 40 Black and Golden Heroines of different continents of the world will arrive Nigeria on February 24, 2022.

According to a statement by the National Director, Michael Eromonsele, since the flagship of Miss Africa Golden 2021, the organisation has worked tirelessly in preparation for the Next Golden Woman 2021 in Trabzon Turkey, which witnessed a cancellation due to the spread of Omicron.

Again the organisation decided to move the event to one of Africa’s Biggest tourist destination but regrettably put the event in the hands of persons who could not execute the event and we witnessed yet another cancellation.

This endearing and challenging process has hit the first ever Afro Global Beauty Pageant, which promotes Black Originality Culture and Tourism and the emancipation of the minds of black girls all over the world.

Eromonsele said the organisation decided to move this event back to Nigeria where they have previously held three successful flagship events.

“The first time Miss Africa Golden is going Afro Global and we think it will be right and proper to have its first flagship Afro Global event in Lagos, Nigeria after several attempt to take it overseas,” he said.

He continued: “As an organisation and a family to all her Queens and delegates present and past, national directors, partners, sponsors and all stakeholders, we would stand with her through this very difficult decision making time.

“We understand the difficulties we are facing as a family in changing dates and destination within this very short time space but we would scale through the hurdles and come out stronger and better

“Therefore we ask for all your support and prayers as we walk through this together. In the weeks coming to have a grand ensemble of Golden Royalties.

“We appreciate your kind gestures and we remain committed to the ideals of Miss Africa Golden which is the promotion of Black Originality Culture and Tourism.”