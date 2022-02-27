Lady Chinonso Irene Emeka is a graduate of Human Anatomy from the Madonna University Nigeria. The young and vibrant lady holds a record not only as an emerging politician but the youngest first female candidate to contest for the office of House of Representatives in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency in Imo State.

Her philanthropic and homely services to her people earned her the socio-cultural fame, “ADA-MBAIKE”; a sabrina appellation that grew to become a chieftaincy title, officially bestowed on her by the traditional ruling council of her people.

Fondly known as ‘Lady Chinonso Irene Emeka,’ she joined the 2019 race for the office of Federal House of Representatives after she successfully secured the ticket of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). Beyond being the most credible aspirant in that period, her manifesto appeared modest and people’s welfare oriented.

Though she gallantly lost to the PDP candidate, ever since then she has continued to champion sustainable youth developmental projects that include cultural and heritage, awareness, enhanced education scheme, skill acquisition and women empowerment. All these attributes were climaxed in her author-ship of a book titled, “MY HERITAGE AFRICA 2063.”