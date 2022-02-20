By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Eight farmers who were reportedly kidnapped by suspected armed herders on their farms at Agasha town in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state have been rescued by the joint security team in the state codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS.

Vanguard gathered that the victims who were rescued on Saturday afternoon were abducted last Wednesday by the marauders.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Benue state Governor, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur who confirmed the rescue of the victims in a statement issued Sunday in Makurdi said the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba(retd.) had briefed his principal on the development.

According to him: “The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Lt. Col Paul Hemba (retd) who briefed the Governor on the successful rescue operation explained that the gallantry of troops from Operation Whirl Stroke who made contact with the kidnappers at Gbekyor led to an exchange of gunfire with the perpetrators and they overpowered them.

“He maintained that the superior firepower of the soldiers overwhelmed the kidnappers who fled in disarray, leaving behind the kidnapped victims.

“Those rescued by the soldiers includes Philip Akpage, 56 years old, Aondokula Ijah, 30; Mrs. Kwadoo Takada, 60; Mrs. Kwakuma Asongu, 55; Mrs. Agnes Ornguze, 54; Mrs. Yanguchan Tiv, 45; Mrs. Kwadoo Mtomga, 45 and Mrs. Mnembe Terlumum, 30.”

Mr. Ikyur in the statement said the victims who spent three days with the herders have been reunited with their families.

Contacted, the OPWS Public Relations Officer, Flying Officer Audu Katy declined comments but directed newsmen to the Information Department of Defence Headquarters in Abuja.