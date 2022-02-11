By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt .Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), has advocated for continuous training among members of the Armed Forces.

He said doing so was the panacea for excellence in strategic leadership. He spoke at the National Defence College Nigeria while presenting a lecture on ‘Strategic Leadership’ to the participants of Course 30/2021 of the college.

During the lecture ,he enumerated qualities of a good strategic leader which included emphasis on the need for weight control policy to ensure that officers and soldiers are physically, medically and mentally fit to enable them to perform their jobs optimally.

General Buratai called for exposition of officers and soldiers to training courses both at home and abroad, inspiring a shared vision, to inculcate core values; ethics and standards to improve the performance of the Nigerian Army.

According to him, “when you talk about Strategic leadership, so many things come into mind especially as regards those that could be referred to as Strategic leaders. A Strategic leader is the one that has experience, as stated by General Douglas McArthur.”

During the lecture which was specifically for the participants of National Defence College Nigeria Course 30/2021 , the Ambassador called for the need to improve on innovation as it’s the key in order to achieve the vision and goals set to be achieved in every task,.

“You must develop the capacity of your officers and men. It would help if you were versatile and adaptive. Every leader aims to get the job done, through exemplary leadership” he said.

“We have made Nigeria Army a Modern Army, we have made Nigeria Army to be professional by introducing many Infrastructures like the Nigeria Army Warfare Research. My regrets is our not discovering our Initiative of MRAP and many war instruments but we thank God as it has been introduced,” he said.

The Commandant of the College, Rear. Admiral Bashir said that General Buratai has unique and practical leadership qualities worthy of emulation.

He said because of these qualities, General Buratai was selected as one of the strategic leaders to be studied in the college.

Among members of Buratai’s entourage were Major General Adeniyi Oyebade (Rtd), Major Gen Iliya Abba (Rtd), Brig Gen Sani Usman Kukasheka (Rtd) and Hon.Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani.