Mike Etaba, cornerstone building lives in Obubra and Etung

By Emma Una, CALABAR

Mike Etaba, the member representing Etung/Obubra Federal Constituency of Cross River State like an Avatar, has been taking surefooted steps towards providing Obubra and Etung people effective and effecient representation in the green chamber.

His six years on that post has been a beacon of hope and the chief corner stone to the federal constituency by bringing remarkable developmental strides in the form of economic empowerments, farm inputs ,academic scholarships, grants and aids to the young and aspiring people of constituency.

Speaking with our reporter, Hon Etaba said he became a House of Representatives member to make a difference in the lives of his people and is focused on actualising that vision.

During his recent Economic Empowerment, programme where he gave cars, buses , motorcycles, farm inputs and tools along with other items to the people of the constituency, Etaba revealed that he Is committed to making a difference by Improving the standard of living of his constituents, reiterating that the core motivation behind undertaking an economic empowerment Is based on his dream to leave Obubra/Etung people more economically vibrant than he met them.

Etaba is just one of the two out of the eight representing the state at the green chambers who is maintaining good relationship with His Excellency, Senator Professor Ben Ayade, the Cross River State governor is full of praises for the governor for the industrial drive in the state .

“Senator Professor Ben Ayade deserves accolades for the prosperity framework he has laid for all Cross Riverians to achieve progress in all spheres of influence. Governor Ben Ayade has notbBeen celebrated enough for rejigging the system , industrializing a state that has been redundant as a civil service state for decades and it is important we have to do that now”.

Etaba believes that a Legislator’s effectiveness and reputation are only as good as his therefore maintainingt a good working relationship with the governor , colleagues and constituents is vital to a acheve needed resultd

He emphasies that his Economic Empowerment is based on his campaign promise to the people of Obubra/Etung to make them economically viable and self-sufficient before the expiration of his tenure. According to him, credibility is key around the Legislature, “Because you cannot be effective if you are perceived as untrustworthy”

The legislator has also been making pragmatic and selfless efforts at enthroning peace among the people of the constituency by combating internecine inter communal conflicts in the area and also with neighbouring Ebonyi State people through regular visits to hold peace dialogue among the communities and also supporting law enforcement agencies to maintain the peace in the constituency

He frequently extends his Immense appreciation to governor Ben Ayade For His visionary leadership which has opened up the economic landscape of Cross River State to Bboom and splendour an action which has seen the governor gain massive support from the constituency

As it is said, the reward for hardwork is more work, reason Hon Etaba has been given the nod by the people to continue in the green chambers beyound 2023

Howbeit, these outstanding strides not withstanding, some persons have in the recent past surreptitiously planted stories on the social media to cast innuendoes and disparage Etaba on his achievements.

One could liken these desperate an obnoxious efforts as killjoys but how can the clandestine moves of a few disgruntled persons who feel they should pulldown rather join hands to build what has passed the test of time be given any significant attention than throw such Ill motivated effort in to garbage bin.

One would wonder why would anyone feel his feeble nimble at a superstructure pull it down no matter how hard his negative plans.

Etaba has without doubt touched the lives of virtually everyone in the communities of Obubra and Etung and his good work stands the test of time. Power belong to the people and significantly enough, the people are not blind and at the appropriate time would speak with their votes and Etaba who has touched their lives would certainly be their choice.

Vanguard News