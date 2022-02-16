By Emmanuel Okogba

A number of undocumented migrants on Mexico’s southern border sewed their mouths shut as a protest in the demand for passage toward the U.S. border.

Mostly from Central and South America, the migrants helped each other seal their lips using needles and plastic threads, leaving only a small space for liquids and using alcohol to wipe away drops of blood from the stitches, according to photos seen on Wednesday.

“The migrants are sewing their lips together as a sign of protest,” said Irineo Mujica, an activist at the demonstration. “We hope that the National Migration Institute can see that they are bleeding, that they are human beings.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Business Insider

Mexico’s migration agency (INM) described the develeopment as ‘worrying’.

“it is worrying that these measures have been carried out with the consent and support of those who call themselves their representatives, with the intention of pressuring authorities on an attention already provided.” The statement read

The agency said priority has been given to those who make up vulnerable groups, such as children, adolescents, pregnant women, victims of crime, people with disabilities and the elderly as it continues to attend to cases.

According to the institution, it receives more than a hundred applicants at their offices in the southern city every day.

