Ola Abdulqadir

The Chief Executive of Moahz oil and gas, Engineer Ojo Abdulqadir, has urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other stakeholders across the petroleum sub-sector value chain to sustain sufficient distribution of petroleum products to all retail outlets nationwide in order to ease the burden of Nigerians and to put a halt to the long queues across the country.

Abdulqadir in a statement in Abuja yestreday, Abdulqadir stated that this is no time for blame games or buck passing as to who is responsible for the importation or distribution of the products but to ensure that the the long queues disappear enabling Nigerians to have access to the products again.

According to him, even though it is regrettable, Nigerians should trust the intervention of the NNPC and the federal government who have made efforts to recall the contaminated products and to deal with, and compensate for the damages done to vehicle owners.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) had admitted that petrol, with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification, was discovered in the supply chain.

“Methanol is a regular additive in petrol and is usually blended in an acceptable quantity,”

The regulator added that the limited quantity of the impacted product had been isolated and withdrawn from the market, including the loaded trucks in transit to ensure vehicular and equipment safety.

The statement by Abdulqadir reads in parts: “We at Moahz Group of Companies, an independent indigenous oil and gas trading company, with specialty in the downstream deliverables of the petroleum industry supply chain,among others are saddened by the adulterated petroleum products, a development that has caused long queues across Lagos, Abuja and other cities as many filling stations shut down services.

” We are urging Nigerians to be patient and to trust the processes already initiated by the Petroleum Minister and the NNPC and other stakeholders in addressing this setback. We advise a rapid supply of products nationwide to ease the burdens of Nigerians in this regard.”