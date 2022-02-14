Meritabode, a leading property development company in Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to serving its clients with professional excellence, capacity building and quick delivery.

Speaking at the company’s head office in Lagos, Mr. Oludotun Oseni, the Managing Director of Meritabode stated that the company has a well-defined goal towards providing revolutionary real estate solutions in Nigeria.

In achieving this, Oseni noted that the role of international expertise is key, while expressing the company’s commitment to build quality structures in Arepo, transforming it into a mega city.

He said, “At Meritabode, we hold ourselves to the highest standards in real estate. Our team continually provides superior client satisfaction by combining imaginative architecture, cutting edge design, innovative technology and immaculate craftsmanship. We are dedicated to providing the latest trends, building techniques, using only the finest quality materials and products for exceptional homes. We have made many dream homes a reality and will continue to provide an endless amount of many more.

“As a matter of corporate policy and due consideration for quality and safety of investment, Meritabode goes for the very best of contractors while assembling project partners for its developments strategically located in Arepo.

“We are working round the clock to ensure more and more Nigerians own properties at the best of deals. Our purpose is to build communities and fuel great innovations within the Nigerian property market. The resilience and sustainable performance and growth of Meritabode over the past years is largely attributed to these.”

Reflecting on the company’s sterling performance in the outgoing year, Mr. Oseni stated that the company commenced the construction of 200 units of bungalows at sapphire courts, Mowe Ofada.

He said, “Our vision is to deliver urbanized and modern cities across Nigeria and we have garnered appreciable milestones in our estate projects. Our company has successfully developed a large number of residential units across multiple locations in Lagos and Ogun states, including the construction of 200 units of bungalows at Sapphire courts, Mowe Ofada.

Mr. Oseni also highlighted other achievements of the company to include the provision of affordable housing within Arepo.

“We do not just believe in housing that meets subscribers’ needs, but also believe in examining the challenges at every point in the housing value-chain and providing credible answers which meet the needs of its clients.”

“Our development project in Arepo is among the most desired sophisticated projects in the Nigerian real estate segment, when it is completed, it will be a significant part of our customers’ success stories.

Meritabode is being run by a team of brilliant and innovative minds, and has continued to blaze the trail in the real estate market, building sustainable communities across Nigeria.