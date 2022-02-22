Welcome to this week’s “Mental Health Chat Room”, this is a chat room where we discuss the basics of our mental health in order to understand and have a full grasp of the rudiments of mental health and mental well-being.

This is part of our mental health advocacy activities aimed at promoting our wholesome wellness, prevent mental illness, improve our awareness of mental illness, understand that effective, qualitative and modern (technology based) mental health care services are available to ensure quality living, harmonious interpersonal relationships, peaceful coexistence within our communities and enhancement of our commonwealth.

M ORe specifically, symptoms described as re-experiencing include flashbacks, reliving the trauma over and over which may be accompanied by physical symptoms like a racing heart or sweating, bad dreams, frightening thoughts.

Such re-experiencing symptoms may cause problems in a person’s everyday routine. The symptoms can start from the person’s own thoughts and feelings.

Words, objects, or situations that are reminders (cues) of the event can also trigger re-experiencing symptoms. Avoidance symptoms include staying away from places, events, or objects that are reminders of the traumatic experience, includes avoiding thoughts or feelings related to the traumatic event. Things that remind a person of the traumatic event can trigger avoidance symptoms.

These symptoms may cause a person to change his or her personal routine. For example, after a bad car accident, a person who usually drives may avoid driving or riding in a car.

Whereas arousal and reactivity symptoms include being easily startled, feeling tense or “on edge”, having difficulty sleeping or having angry outbursts.

Arousal symptoms are usually constant, instead of being triggered by things that remind one of the traumatic events. These symptoms can make the person feel stressed and angry. They may make it hard to accomplish basic physiological functions such as sleeping, eating, or concentrating.

Children can have extreme reactions to trauma, but some of their symptoms may not be the same as adults. Symptoms sometimes seen in very young children (less than 6 years old) can include wetting the bed after having learned to use the toilet, forgetting how to or being unable to talk, acting out the scary event during playtime or being unusually clingy with a parent or other adult.

Older children and teens are more likely to show symptoms similar to those seen in adults. They may also develop disruptive, disrespectful, or destructive behaviors. Older children and teens may feel guilty for not preventing injury or death.

They may also have thoughts of revenge. It is very important for parents and teachers at school to pay more attention to children that have experienced or witnessed significant psychological trauma.

Anyone can develop PTSD at any age, person(s) who have experienced or witnessed physical or sexual assault, abuse, accident, disaster, or other serious events. PTSD is not considered a rare condition, about 7 out of 100 people in the population have a life time risk of experiencing PTSD at some point in their lives.

Women are more likely to develop PTSD than men, and individual constitution and genetic make up may make some people more likely to develop PTSD than others. It is important to remember that not everyone who lives through a dangerous event develops PTSD, in fact, most people will not develop the disorder. Many factors play a part in whether a person will develop PTSD.

Risk factors make a person more likely to develop PTSD while other factors called resilience factors can help reduce the risk of the disorder.

Persons who experience symptoms of PTSD should consult mental health worker, it is a treatable condition. Early intervention will ensure quick resolution of the symptoms and recovery while lack of early and expedient intervention can lead to chronic PTSD or complex PTSD.

The main treatments for people with PTSD are medications, psychotherapy (“talk” therapy) or lifestyle modification (social/spiritual/cultural) or a combination of the three (this has proven to be more effective than any of the intervention alone).

It is important to note that everyone is different, and PTSD affects people differently, so a treatment that works for one person may not work for another. It is also important for anyone with PTSD to be treated by a mental health provider who is experienced with PTSD. Some people with PTSD may need to try different treatments to find what works for their symptoms. It is also advisable that if someone with PTSD is going through an ongoing trauma, such as being in an abusive relationship, both of the problems need to be addressed. PTSD can be complicated by other health challenges such as depression, suicide, substance abuse etc.

In conclusion, most people who have experienced or witnessed traumatic event will have reactions that may include shock, anger, nervousness, fear, and even guilt.

These reactions are common, and for most people, they go away over time. For a person with PTSD, however, these feelings continue and even increase, becoming so strong that they keep the person from going about their life as expected.

The goal of PTSD treatment is to reduce the emotional and physical symptoms, to improve daily functioning, and to help the person better manage with the event that triggered the disorder. Treatment for PTSD may involve psychotherapy (a type of counseling), medication, or behavioural modification or a combination of two or more.

I hope we have a fair understanding of PTSD, next time we will look into other mental health conditions that can complicate PTSD.

Note: If you have comments, questions and contributions, please reach out to us on: +2348037004611 or email us at [email protected]

I am a victim of occipital head injury

Dear Prof,

Good evening. My name is Mr. Reginald Njoku . I live in Lagos.

I happened to read your write up on mental health n head injury trauma occasion by accident or unpleasant experience.

Just to inform you that I am a victim of occipital head injury that has been disturbing me for some time, by having sharp pains on my scalp at the back of my head. It also takes the shape of electrical current.

Please advice on what medication to be taking.

Thanks

Prof. Sheikh says:

Good morning Mr. Njoku, please accept my apology for the late response. You will need to be properly investigated as to the cause of the pains. It may or may not be related to the “occipital head injury”.

You can visit Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja or Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba or Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital (FNPH), Yaba, all in Lagos. If you need further assistance, kindly let me know.

Best regards.

2 ladies dumped me because of mental ailment

Hello Prof Taiwo,

I just read your article on mental health in the Vanguard. I have been a mental health patient since 2005 and I have suffered severe stigmatisation.

Sometimes I wonder if I would ever get married as two ladies have dumped me because of the ailment.

I am on daily medication and have been stable since 2018.

Take care and God Bless!

Regards,

John

Any drug to prevent stress?

Dear Prof.,

I read your article on stress and I keep wondering if all of us in Lagos especially, may have developed mental disorders.

My question now is, since there is no way many of us who live in Lagos can avoid stress, are there drugs people can take daily to avoid coming down with the disorder?

God Bless!

Regards,

Grace Egbe

My uncle turned me into sex tool, can this affect my mental health?

Dear Prof,

I am Mrs Adejumo Adeyinka. I had a terrible childhood. My uncle who took care of me after my father died when I was only 10, turned me into a sex tool. I tried to refuse but I had nowhere to go and I decided to leave home. I lived on the street until age 20. To date, what I went through in his hands is still fresh in my memory.

What should I do now because sometimes I still cry when I am alone. Please help me, sir.

Thank you and God bless you.

Yours sincerely

