Mental Health Chatroom: Readers’ questions for Prof Sheikh

I am a victim of occipital head injury

Dear Prof,

Good evening. My name is Mr. Reginald Njoku . I live in Lagos.

I happened to read your write-up on mental health and head injury trauma occasioned by accident or unpleasant experience.

Just to inform you that I am a victim of occipital head injury that has been disturbing me for some time.

I have sharp pains on my scalp at the back of my head. It also takes the shape of electrical current.

Please advice on what medication to be taking.

Thanks

Prof. Sheikh says:

Good morning Mr. Njoku. Please, accept my apology for the late response. You will need to be properly investigated as to the cause of the pains.

It may or may not be related to the ‘occipital head injury’.

You can visit Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, or Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, or Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital (FNPH), Yaba, all in Lagos.

If you need further assistance, kindly let me know.

Best regards.

2 ladies dumped me because of mental ailment

Hello Prof Taiwo,

I just read your article on mental health in Vanguard. I have been a mental health patient since 2005 and I have suffered severe stigmatisation.

Sometimes I wonder if I would ever get married as two ladies have dumped me because of the ailment.

I am on daily medication and have been stable since 2018.

Take care and God Bless!

Regards.

John.

Any drug to prevent stress?

Dear Prof,

I read your article on stress and I keep wondering if all of us in Lagos especially, may have developed mental disorders.

My question now is, since there is no way many of us who live in Lagos can avoid stress, are there drugs people can take daily to avoid coming down with the disorder?

God Bless! Regards.

Grace Egbe

My uncle turned me into sex tool. Can this affect my mental health?

Dear Prof,

I am Mrs Adejumo Adeyinka. I had a terrible childhood. My uncle, who took care of me after my father died when I was only 10, turned me into a sex tool.

I tried to refuse, but I had nowhere to go and I decided to leave home.

I lived on the street until age 20. To date, what I went through in his hands is still fresh in my memory.

What should I do now? Because, sometimes I still cry when I am alone. Please help me, sir.

Thank you and God bless you.

Yours sincerely.

