Juliet Ibrahim

By Joy Mazoje

Juliet Ibrahim the famous Ghanaian actress, has admonished men to observe hygiene before indulging in intercourse with their partners.

The actress opined that touching a woman’s private areas with dirty hands and saliva can leave her susceptible to developing yeast infection.

Here is what she wrote, “I can’t believe in 2022; I’m arguing with a friend who sees nothing wrong with these things. Her excuse is ‘what it’s quickie.”

Juliet Ibrahim continued, “Honestly guys, pls this from me; a woman’s vayjayjay is very delicate; it’s a temple; help her keep it clean, safe and healthy.”

“Stop using dirty hands and your saliva from your dirty mouth,” she wrote. The Ghanaian beau continued, “Brush your teeth and tongue before and after oral and cut your finger nails before any touch”

The concluding part of her statement on the social media page: “Germs that cause bacteria brew on such! Girls, please learn these basic hygiene practices to stay clean.”

Vanguard News Nigeria