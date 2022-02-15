Elmina is ready for takeoff. After incubating for a long time, working on refining her music to a premium quality, the young talented singer is ready to blow minds away.

As a kid, Elmina (whose real name is Elmina Olaere) had a penchant for music, displaying her flair during karaoke nights organized by the family. The natural inclination she showed at a tender age led to her joining the choir, where she fully honed her vocal dexterity. She was ushered down the path of singing competitions, emerging as the winner in the first ever competition in which she participated.

Elmina has since come a long way from the days of her high school. She has been through so many experiences that have forged her perspective on life, and this has greatly impacted how she expresses herself as a musician. She is heavily inspired by the likes of Whitney Houston, Ella Mai, Daniel Caesar, Jhene Aiko, and more.

The singer with the mellifluous voice is set to release her new single, Jam on the 17th of February, 2022. She thoroughly enjoyed working on the song and is confident that listeners would have a swell time listening to it.