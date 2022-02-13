Uchenna Kingsley popularly known as DJ UK is an Abuja-based disc jockey and one of the industry’s sought-after professionals in music. He hails from Anambra state and has a degree in Microbiology from the Ebonyi State University.

About his background, DJ UK was raised in a household of music. His late dad owned a records store, Eddy Records Limited, which used to be very popular in Enugu. More of his formative years were spent observing and participating in music activities. He listened to a lot of music growing up and that sparked his interest in the DJ-ing profession.

His career started after graduating from university and completing NYSC. He found it difficult to get a good paying job so his friends who knew that he liked to play around with music mixes encouraged him to consider it as a business opportunity. They would always tell him, UK you are very good at this while some even started calling him DJ. Although it took a while for his family to accept his decision especially his mother, but he managed to pull through with the help of his younger brother, Brian who always believed in him and supported him. Now that he has experienced a turn of fortune, his mother and siblings who were worried about what kind of career he was going to have as a DJ are the ones who call him now to say “please my friend is wedding o, are you free?”

DJ UK believes God is responsible for his turn of fortune. He says; “So far, it has been good. God has been faithful. Presently, I am the resident DJ at Play Imperial Club which is one of the biggest clubs in Abuja right now. I have also played at Big Brother Naija, I think it was the Pepper Dem season, which was good exposure for my brand, and then I am still open to opportunities that can benefit me.” He is very excited by the wonderful experiences he has had as a DJ. One that stood out for him was when he played on a yacht somewhere outside the country.

When asked if DJs will ever be recognized the way artists are in the industry, he explained that DJs are creatives too and people really need to know that. Proper recognition is something that even the artists and music producers are still fighting for, not just DJs alone and that one of the ways for them to show their creativity is to collaborate with artists on music projects. He also added that DJs are like marketers who are sometimes responsible for commercializing songs therefore they shouldn’t be underrated or overlooked.

One would assume that DJ UK’s hobbies does not include anything music-related but as much as he likes to chill on the beach and enjoy nature’s cool breeze, you will still catch him listening to some Amapiano or Afrobeats music. “I am a music man afterall so it all just depends on my mood,” he says. As Valentine approaches, DJ UK shared a list of songs by new school artists that should be put into a playlist. Some of them are Chris Brown’s Go Crazy, Khalid’s Better and Fave’s Baby Riddim. In the near future, he plans to make his own music and promote more young DJs and artists locally and internationally.