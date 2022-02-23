.

By Chioma Obinna

As part of efforts to end medical tourism and reduce brain drain in the country, Duchess International Hospital and The Lagos Marriot Hotel have pioneered the first-ever three-day comprehensive medical screening and disease prevention services in Nigeria.

The initiative Known as the Duchess Royal Medical Check-Up, is a premium executive health check programme aimed at promoting affordable access to health and preventing the onset of chronic diseases.

Speaking at the launch, weekend, Chief Executive Officer of Duchess International Hospital, Dr . Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey said: “Nigerians travel all over the world to countries such as Germany, the United States and major cities such as Dubai in search of comprehensive health screening, disease prevention services and treatments for a variety of long-term (chronic) diseases, all of which we now offer exclusively at the Duchess International Hospital.

“The hospital’s mission is to reverse medical tourism by delivering the highest standards of care, using the most advanced technology and treatments to give our clients the fastest, most convenient access to the best medical expertise available anywhere in the world.”

Shitta-Bey added that the Duchess Royal Check-up programme comprises of a three-day American/European-style full-body medical assessment and complete clinical evaluation focused on early detection of disease and prevention of long-term ill health in both men and women.

“It uses the most advanced testing technology and specialised medical expertise to deliver the best clinical outcomes on behalf of our clients based on their lifestyle, age and complete medical history.”

Shitta-Bey explained that the Royal Medical check-up screening programme is very affordable with the basic ones starting from N50, 000while cost for high-end screening is based on peculiar medical needs and budget.”This is a wellness and lifestyle screening, people don’t have to be sick before coming for screening,” he said.

On his part, Managing Director, Mac-Folly Hospitality Limited, owners of Lagos Marriot Hotel, Mr.ChikeOgeah said: “The Duchess Royal Medical Check-Up which is delivered in collaboration with the Lagos Marriott Hotel “is carefully designed to address the needs and circumstances of individuals and busy executives residing in metropolitan cities across Nigeria and West Africa. It provides a high level of service comparable to standards observed in tourist destinations such as Dubai, Europe and the United States, and offers the significant economic advantage of conserving much needed foreign exchange.”

According to him, providence has brought the two brands together as they are sited a few metres from each other, hence, the synergy to give Nigerians the best of services from the two organisations.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who was the special guest at the launch said that Nigerians spend an average of $1 billion (one billion US dollars) annually on medical tourism for a range of health care needs.

Hamzat said with the facilities at Duchess International Hospital, Nigerians don’t need to waste scarce foreign exchange to go for diagnosis or treatment abroad.